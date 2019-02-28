Suspect at-large after robbing West Side 7-Eleven convenience store

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for a man who robbed a West Side 7-Eleven convenience store overnight.

The incident occurred just before 3:30 a.m. at a gas station located in the 2600 block of South Zarzamora Street, not far from Highway 90 and Frio City Road.

According to police, the man entered the store and threatened the clerk, claiming to have a weapon inside his jacket pocket.

The suspect took money out of the cash register and then fled the scene on foot, police said.

Authorities said they searched the area for the man but he was not located. At this time, police have not given out a description of the suspect.

No one was hurt.

This is a developing story.

