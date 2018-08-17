Suspect borrows man's phone, threatens to kill him, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man trying to be nice experienced a scary ordeal and was threatened after he let someone borrow his phone to make a call, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred July 13 in the 2200 block of Bandera Road, not far from Callaghan Road and Loop 410 on the city's Northwest Side.

According to police, the victim met the suspect while walking down the street. That's when, police said, the victim let the suspect borrow his phone for the suspect to make a call.

When the victim tried to get his phone back from the suspect, the man threatened to kill him, police said.

Surveillance video at a nearby business captured the suspect going into a store.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.