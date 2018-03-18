Man crashes stolen car north of Medical Center, passenger arrested, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man crashed a stolen car into two vehicles north of the Medical Center after leaving a hotel where police said there's a lot of drug activity.

Police said the driver first crashed into a car with a trailer and then another vehicle at the intersection of Fredericksburg and Huebner roads on Saturday evening. No one was hurt in the crash, and the driver and passenger both bailed out.

The passenger was arrested, and though police did not immediately find the driver, they said they know who he is.

Sgt. Don Gatten said police first saw the car more than two miles down the road at a hotel in the area of Fredericksburg Road and Medical Drive. A patrolling officer noticed it pulling out of the hotel complex and thought it was suspicious, he said.

As the officer went to turn around, Gatten said, the driver of the car sped off, blowing through red lights along Fredericksburg Road. Police did not chase the car since it didn't fit the department's chase policy.

Police followed the car's route along Fredericksburg Road for more than two miles, looking to see if the driver turned off somewhere, until they came upon the crash scene.

"(We) got descriptions from some of the witnesses on the guys that bailed out of the car, instantly found the passenger in the car a block away. We've also since found out who the driver was. So we'll be issuing warrants out for him later on," Gatten said.

Police said the car was stolen Friday in San Antonio. They found a meth pipe on the passenger side of the car, though not any narcotics.

The passenger will face evading arrest and possession of narcotics paraphernalia charges, Gatten said. Once the driver is found, he will be charged with auto theft and evading arrest in a vehicle.

