Suspect fights with store clerk over cash register in robbery attempt

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for an aggravated robbery.

The robbery occurred March 10 around 3 a.m. at a Circle K convenience store located in the 2500 block of Austin Highway.

According to police, the suspect entered the store and attempted to purchase a cigarette lighter. The store clerk accepted the money for the purchase and opened the cash register. That's when, police said, the suspect reached over the counter and grabbed the register drawer in attempt to take it from him.

The store clerk fought back with the suspect over control of the drawer, police said. During the scuffle the suspect violently pulled the register off the counter, striking the clerk in the face hurting him.

The man then fled the location, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

