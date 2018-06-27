Suspect gives note to bank teller demanding money

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for a robbery.

The robbery occurred June 22 at an IBC Bank located in the 5300 block of Walzem Road.

According to police, the suspect entered the bank around 12 p.m. and handed a note to the bank teller demanding money.

The suspect then fled the scene following the robbery.

Anyone with any knowledge of the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

