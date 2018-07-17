Suspect in West Side home invasion fatally shot, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A suspect in a possible West Side home invasion is dead after he was shot by a resident of the home overnight, San Antonio police said Tuesday.

The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. at the home in the 3600 block of West Houston Street, which is located not far from West Commerce Street.

According to police, the suspect entered the house but was shot and killed by the resident. The man had entered and fired his weapon but the resident returned fire, killing him, police said.

Police have not disclosed the name and age of the man killed. They said they are now interviewing other witnesses who were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.