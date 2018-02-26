Suspect may be linked to series of burglaries in Castle Hills area, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man who was taken into custody after a business burglary may be linked to several other crimes overnight, according to Castle Hills police.

The man, whose name has not been released, was arrested around 2 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Angeles and Edison.

Police believe he took part in a burglary at Bike City near Blanco Road and Loop 410.

Officers were chasing a car that was spotted leaving the business when they came upon the man lying on the ground next to a pile of cash.

"He has a bunch of road rash on his face," Davila said. "His explanations are just not making any sense of what he's doing in the middle of the road with cash all around him and his shoes off his feet."

Davila said someone broke the window of the bicycle store and stole two bicycles from the business.

Ken Branca, a freelance news photographer who provides video to local stations, including KSAT 12 News, happened to be sitting in his car in the parking lot where the business is located.

Branca said he heard glass break, and then saw two men carrying bicycles out to their car.

"I pulled back and pointed my bright lights, hit them with my bright lights just to try to scare them off, hoping, maybe they would drop the bikes and maybe take off," Branca said. "But that didn't work."

Branca used his cell phone to call 911 and kept an eye on the suspects for police.

"(He gave a) good description, good direction of flight," Davila said. "He actually followed them for a little bit and allowed us to be able to find them."

The driver managed to get away.

The man who police found lying in the street was taken into custody and is expected to be charged with burglary.

Davila said he suspects the two men may have been linked to other burglaries.

He said there were break-ins at two other bike shops in the area overnight.

Police plan to review surveillance video to confirm that the cases are connected, Davila said.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.