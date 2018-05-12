Person shoots at group of people outside Southwest Side apartments

SAN ANTONIO - One person is in the hospital after San Antonio police say a suspect fired gunshots at a group of people Friday night, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 1500 block of Cupples Road.

According to police, someone drove up to the apartment complex in a four-door grey car, got out and started yelling at a group of people who were sitting outside.

Police said the shooter fired multiple shots and hit a 38-year-old man in the foot. A family member drove the victim to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police have not said whether the suspect was caught.

