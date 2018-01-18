Suspect sought who may have bragged about committing murder

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person or persons responsible for murder.

The fatal shooting occurred Jan. 15 in the 940 block of Poinsettia Street.

According to police, officers responded to a call for a shooting to find the victim Roger Soto, 34, shot in the front yard. He was later died at the scene.

Police said witnesses saw a man in a tan or brown jacket and red sweatpants shooting at the home before fleeing on foot.

Detectives say they have had several leads and now believe the suspect may have since bragged about the murder.

Anyone with any knowledge of the murder is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

