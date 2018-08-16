Suspect threatened to shoot Metro PCS employee during robbery attempt

SAN ANTONIO - A suspect during a robbery of a Metro PCS store threatened to shoot the employee if they did not comply with his requests, San Antonio police said.

The robbery occurred July 18 a the Metro PCS located in the 1200 block of Southwest Military Drive.

According to police, the suspect entered the store and demanded money from the cash register. That's when, police say, the man threatened to shoot the employee if they did not comply.

The suspect kept a hand in their pocket as if he had a gun, police said. He then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

