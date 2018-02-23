Man threatens 7-Eleven cashier with handgun, steals money from register

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for an aggravated robbery.

The incident occurred on Feb. 17 around 1:30 a.m. at the 7-Eleven located in the 1600 block of North Zarzamora.

According to police, the male suspect entered the convenience store and threatened the cashier with a handgun.

Police said the clerk gave the suspect money from the register before he fled on foot.

Anyone with any knowledge of the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

