Suspect threatens bank teller with handgun, steals cash, police say

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for an aggravated robbery.

The robbery occurred July 9 around 1:30 p.m. at a Chase Bank located in the 6500 block of FM 78.

According to police, the suspect entered the bank and approached the teller at the counter. That's when, police said, the suspect demanded all the money from the drawer while showing off a handgun.

The bank teller complied with the request and the suspect fled the scene with the money, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.