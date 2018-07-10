Suspect threatens IHOP employee with bomb, gun during robbery

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for an aggravated robbery.

The robbery occurred May 17 at an IHOP located in the 12700 block of Interstate 10 West.

According to police, the suspect walked into the restaurant and told an employee he wanted to buy a gift card. That's when, police say, the suspect told the employee he was armed with handgun and showed what he said was a bomb that he was holding in his hand.

The suspect threatened to kill everyone in the restaurant if the employee didn't give him the money from the register, police said.

The employee gave the man the money and he fled into a four-door tan sedan.

Anyone with any knowledge of the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

