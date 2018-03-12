Suspect tries to take sheriff deputy's gun in court, gets Tased

SAN ANTONIO - A suspect in a felony family violence case was stunned with a Taser Monday morning after allegedly trying to take a gun from a Bexar County sheriff's deputy.

Officials with the Sheriff's Office say David Preston Murphy became physically aggressive with deputies in the 399th District Court. He was escorted out of the courtroom and into a holding area. That's where they say he tried to take a gun from a deputy's holster.

Other deputies in the room deployed their Tasers, but officials with the sheriff's office say they had no effect.

Deputies were able to get Murphy on the ground. He was taken to the downtown Baptist hospital with injuries to his nose and mouth. The deputies involved were also taken to a medical facility to be evaluated.

Murphy, who was arrested in June 2017 for felony family strangulation, is now facing a charge of attempting to take a weapon from a police officer and three counts of assault on a public servant, bodily injury.

