Suspect who shot New Braunfels hotel clerk in the face turns himself in, NBPD says

SAN ANTONIO - An 18-year-old suspect accused of shooting a hotel clerk in the face and being on the run for over a week has been taken into custody, according to the New Braunfels Police Department.

NBPD officials said Porfirio Navarro III turned himself in Tuesday to authorities in Eagle Pass, Texas, after being on the run since Jan. 12 and fleeing to Mexico.

On that day, police were called around 10 p.m. to the Motel 6 in the 1200 block of Interstate 35 where they a found a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his face.

Police said the man, an employee at the motel, was shot during a disturbance involving nonhotel guests. During the altercation, one of the guests pulled out a gun and fired a single shot.

The man was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in stable condition.

Days following the shooting, NBPD investigators and the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force discovered Navarro fled to Mexico after utilizing different resources and tips sent to the Comal County Crime Stoppers.

After issuing a warrant for his arrest and law enforcement officers closing in on him, Navarro turned himself in. He is now in the custody of the Maverick County Sheriff's Office.

Upon being extradited to Comal County, Navarro will face a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. His bail will be set at $75,000.

Hotel Shooting Suspect Porfirio Navarro III is now in custody. Details here: https://t.co/kArDL38wX5 pic.twitter.com/SQLmCVHuqr — New Braunfels Police (@NBPDTX) January 22, 2019

