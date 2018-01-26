Suspect who tortured ex-girlfriend, attacked two with machete, fled to SA from Austin, police say

AUSTIN - A manhunt is underway for a 22-year-old male that authorities suspect bound, assaulted and tortured his ex-girlfriend and used a machete to attack two other people in a mobile home in Austin.

After attacking the three victims, Carlos Mejia, 22, then fled and traveled south to Bexar County, where his vehicle was later found abandoned, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

According to the TCSO, authorities received a report at 10:13 p.m. Thursday from a female caller who claimed her boyfriend had been stabbed with a machete and that they both had been attacked by Mejia in the Dessau Mobile Home Park.

When deputies arrived at the 500 block of East Howard Lane in Austin, they found the 911 caller’s cousin inside the mobile home. Investigators said the victim was “bound, assaulted and tortured” by her ex-boyfriend, Mejia.

The cousin, who is also the victim's roommate, told investigators she had just arrived home with her boyfriend when Mejia attacked both of them with a machete, according to the TCSO.

According to the Sheriff's Office, that’s when the cousin called 911 as she and her boyfriend fled their attacker, Mejia.

Both the cousin and her boyfriend sustained serious laceration injuries, and all three victims were transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

The TCSO said a warrant has been issued for Mejia’s arrest and he is actively being pursued by the U.S. Marshals Service's Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

Mejia (pictured) may be in the San Antonio area after abandoning his vehicle in Bexar County and the TCSO requests anyone who has information regarding his whereabouts to call authorities immediately.

Tipsters can call the Travis County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.