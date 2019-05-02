Suspected arsonist arrested after setting fire to stolen vehicle

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Bryant Rodell Cooper, 29, was arrested Wednesday on charges of arson and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The felonious charges stem from an incident that occurred April 22 at approximately 3:49 a.m. when the New Braunfels Fire Department was dispatched to Rodeway Inn at 1209 IH-35 N for a vehicle fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the passenger compartment of an SUV fully engulfed in flames.

Arson investigators determined the vehicle was stolen and the fire was set intentionally.

Cooper was booked into the Comal County Jail after being served with two warrants from the New Braunfels Police Department.

