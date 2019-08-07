Suspected arsonist in custody after string of West Side fires

SAN ANTONIO - A suspected arsonist is in police custody after a string of West Side fires overnight, a San Antonio Fire Department battalion chief said Wednesday.

According to Battalion Chief Wesley West, San Antonio firefighters responded to as many as six fires overnight, including a fire in a carport just before 4 a.m. in the 1500 block of Elvira Street.

Firefighters also had to put out several brush or grass fires, including a fire near NW 20th Street and West Houston Street that also threatened a man sleeping in a room nearby, West said.

Authorities say that one person is in custody, thanks to a description given by a witness who told police they saw someone leaving one of the scenes on a bike.

Police did, however, say that they also saw a couple of men in the area of at least one of the fires, and added there could be more people involved, but that has yet to be determined.

West said Station 15, which is just west of the area of the fires, also had a bunch of calls for similar fires on Tuesday night.

At this time, the name and age of the suspect taken into custody has not been disclosed. Arson investigators have been called to assist in the investigation.

