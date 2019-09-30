Suspected bank robber caught moments after driving away from scene

SAN ANTONIO - It didn't take long for San Antonio police to round up a bank robbery suspect.

Police said a man in his 40s or 50s walked into the BBVA Compass Bank in the 1400 block of Goliad Road on Monday morning and asked a teller to put some money in a bag.

The man walked out of the bank, got into his car and drove away. But not for long, as officers caught up with the suspect within minutes near Rigsby and Clark avenues, police said.

KSAT 12 News video showed money in a vehicle believed to have been driven by the suspect.

The suspect is expected to face robbery charges.

