Far West Bexar County homeowner stops car burglary suspect with bullet

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County sheriff’s investigators say a homeowner shot and wounded a man who he found rummaging through his vehicle outside his home in far West Bexar County.

Deputies arrived at the scene in the 1800 block of Sundance Fort less than five minutes of receiving the call around 3:15 a.m. Thursday.

They say they found the suspect outside a home, suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of his head just behind his ear.

A homeowner told deputies he shot the man after he caught him inside his vehicle.

He said he woke up to a noise outside his home, saw someone in his vehicle, grabbed his weapon and confronted the man.

During the confrontation, the homeowner said, the suspect made a move that caused him to fear for his life, and he fired his weapon.

The 38-year-old suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Deputies later found his car which they said contained items that appeared to have been taken during other vehicle burglaries.

They are expecting to receive reports about those break-ins later in the morning.

The suspect faces at least one charge of burglary of a vehicle.

Deputy Johnny Garcia, a public information officer for BCSO, said detectives are still investigating whether the homeowner will face any charges.

