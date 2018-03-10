Suspected car theft duo arrested in Southwest Bexar county

SAN ANTONIO - A man and a woman who Bexar County Sheriff's Deputies said stole a pickup were arrested Friday night.

Authorities recovered the truck and took a woman into custody at a Valero gas station in the 8000 block of Old Pearsall Road, down the street from the Southwest High School.

The man ran and hid from deputies on the roof of a nearby building. Deputies were able to convince the man to come down and took him into custody without further incident.

