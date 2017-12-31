Suspected drug dealer caught eating cocaine during traffic stop

SAN ANTONIO - Police say a suspected drug dealer was caught eating the evidence after the drugs numbed his mouth and caused him to bite his own tongue and cheeks.

San Antonio Police officers noticed Ruben Pineda's mouth bleeding during a Dec. 22 traffic stop and realized he was chewing on a plastic baggie. They found white residue in his mouth and bloody spit.

Police believe he was chewing and eating cocaine to get rid of it, but it made his mouth numb and caused him to unknowingly bit his tongue and cheek.

Police say they found some heroin and a small amount of cocaine as a result of the stop. Now Pineda, 29, faces two charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and tampering with evidence.

Pineda was originally pulled over for a traffic violation, though police soon realized that he didn't have a valid driver's license.

Officers had already seen Pineda moving around in his seat and toward the center console as they pulled him over. There were several more flags that something was wrong when they asked him to step out of the car.

Officers saw Pineda's zipper was down, and they found a large lump around his crotch area when frisking him. He also had a lot of loose cash sticking out of his pants pocket.

Police found two digital scales with what looked like coke residue on them while searching the car, as well as what appeared to be small pieces of crack cocaine.

A small piece got a positive result for cocaine during a field test.

Though police ultimately found less than a gram of cocaine with which to charge Pineda, investigators say a body search uncovered 14 grams of tar heroin in a baggie hidden near his buttocks.

Copyright 2017 by KSAT - All rights reserved.