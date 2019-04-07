Suspected electrical fire forces family out of home

SAN ANTONIO - A suspected electrical fire forced a family out of its East Side home Sunday afternoon.

The San Antonio Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1300 block of Paso Hondo. There were people home at the time, but they got out safely.

Battalion Chief Robert Mikel said that, at least preliminarily, it appeared the fire started in a back bedroom in the area around where a lamp was plugged in.

"There's heavy fire damage to the back room, which is where the fire started, but there's significant smoke damage throughout the entire home," Mikel said. "It was kind of difficult to get in through the front and make our way to the back to put it out. So, you know, that kind of delayed things a little bit."

Mikel estimated there was about $50,000 of damage to the home and its contents.

The family that lives there will be out of the home "for a while," he said. However, Mikel said the residents had somewhere else to stay, so the Red Cross' assistance wasn't needed.

