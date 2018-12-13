Man suspected of dealing meth arrested in Boerne

SAN ANTONIO - A 24-year-old man accused of distributing methamphetamine was arrested Wednesday night by officers of the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and the Boerne Police Department.

Alexander Marquez Pena was arrested without incident at a home in the 100 block of Aransas Pass in Boerne, according to a news release.

Pena was under investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration on suspicion of drug trafficking, officials said.

A federal grand jury indicted Pena last month on charges involving possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, officials said.

