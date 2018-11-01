Suspected serial rapist couple from Killeen recorded themselves sexually assaulting 8-month-old

WACO, Texas - Sarah Rashelle Almaguer, 27, and her husband, Christopher Almaguer, 26, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of sexual exploitation of children and one count of production of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Killeen couple pleaded guilty in Waco and each face a mandatory minimum term of 15 years in federal prison for each count, with a maximum term of 30 years per count.

They both admitted to uploading sexually explicit videos of themselves assaulting children in December 2017, with the youngest victim reportedly being 8 months old, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Investigators compiled a list of approximately 25 potential victims who were minors ranging in age from 8 months to 14 years old.

The couple has been in custody since February, and a sentencing has been scheduled for Jan. 29.

The case was investigated by the Texas Office of the Attorney General, Criminal Investigations Division, Child Exploitation Unit, the United States Secret Service and the Killeen Police Department.



