Suspects accused of stealing golf carts, driving them out of storage yard

SAN ANTONIO - Two suspects are accused of breaking into a storage facility on the West Side and stealing golf/utility carts.

The men allegedly jumped over the fence of the Life Storage yard at 9403 Marbach Road overnight on Sept. 26.

They then cut the lock of the maintenance building, stole two carts and drove them out the exit gate into a vacant lot, according to police.

RELATED: Man stole from convenience store, threatened employee with bodily harm, police say

Police described both men as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds.

Crime Stoppers may pay a reward of up to $5,000 for tips that lead to arrests.

Those with information may call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867), text CRIMES (274637) or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.