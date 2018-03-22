Suspects cut hole in roof, use power tools to get into safe, police say

SAN ANTONIO - The Leon Valley Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the people responsible for the burglary of a building.

The incident occurred Monday, March 12 around 4:30 a.m. at Texas Coins and Precious Medals, located in the 6800 block of Bandera Road in Leon Valley.

According to police, two suspects entered the business by cutting a hole in the roof. The suspects then used power tools to cut into the safe, police said.

One of the suspects was captured on video surveillance inside the business during the burglary.

Anyone with any knowledge of the burglary is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

