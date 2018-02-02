Suspects jump fence, burglarize storage facility, police say

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the people responsible for the burglary of a storage facility.

The incident occurred Jan. 6 at the A&A Self Storage located in the 6100 block of Ingram Road.

According to police, the suspects jumped the property's fence before entering the building and burglarizing several storage units.

The suspects were caught on surveillance cameras, police said. They are suspected in several other storage facility burglaries in the area.

Anyone with any knowledge of the burglary is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

