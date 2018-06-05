Suspects threaten cashier, rob restaurant on North Side

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the people responsible for a robbery.

The robbery occurred May 24 at the Tink A Tako located in the 2900 block of Blanco Road.

According to police, around 6 a.m. two suspects entered the restaurant and spoke to the manager at the register. That's when, police say, one stood by the door as the look out while the other made threats demanding money.

The suspects fled the location on foot after committing the robbery, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

