Suspects wave handgun while stealing beer from Circle K convenience store

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the people responsible for an aggravated robbery.

The robbery occurred Wednesday, May 2 at a Circle K convenience store located in the 9200 block of South Zarzamora.

According to police, the suspects entered the store and selected four 18 packs of beer from the coolers. The suspects then briefly stood in the checkout line before darting out of the store with the unpaid beer.

A witness gave chase and stopped one of the suspects who dropped the stolen beer, police said. The second suspect got into a gray or green Dodge Avenger and as the witness and clerk approached a third suspect seated in the back seat waved a black handgun out of the window.

Anyone with any knowledge of the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

