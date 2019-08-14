Suspicious letters not cause of ill staff members at facility, authorities say

HONDO, Texas - A suspicious letter was not determined to be the cause of why multiple staff members at the Texas Department of Human and Family Protective Services became ill suddenly Tuesday, according to the Hondo Police Department.

The Bexar County Hazmat team evaluated letters after several staff members reported they felt ill after opening them, leading to suspicions the letters contained a hazardous material.

The Hazmat team determined that no hazardous substance was on the letters.

After the letters were contained, staff members were evaluated and declined further treatment, according to authorities.



