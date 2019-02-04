Judge allows Sutherland Springs lawsuit against Academy Sports & Outdoors to proceed

SAN ANTONIO - A judge Monday ruled Monday that relatives of the Sutherland Springs church shooting victims can move forward with a lawsuit against Academy Sports & Outdoors where the gunman bought the weapon and ammunition used in the massacre.



The decision by state District Judge Karen Pozza in San Antonio clears the way for families of the 2017 mass shooting to potentially bring their case against the sporting goods retail store chain before a jury.



The retailer is where gunman Devin Kelley bought an assault-style rifle used in the church shooting that killed more than two dozen people.



Some families have also separately sued the U.S. Air Force over failing to report Kelley's past crimes to a federal database. Kelley was an Air Force veteran who was discharged in 2014 for bad conduct .

