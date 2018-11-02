Rebuilding, healing continues 1 year later in Sutherland Springs

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas - On Nov. 5, 2017, the community of Sutherland Springs, Texas, was forever changed.

During Sunday church service that morning, a gunman entered the First Baptist Church and opened fire on those worshipping inside.

The mass shooting left 26 people, including an unborn child, dead, and more than a dozen others injured.

Since then, the community has grown closer, and First Baptist Church has started to rebuild.

A new church will stand on the property behind the site of the church where the shooting occurred, and Rev. Frank Pomeroy says the new structure will represent renewal, rebirth and evidence that love never fails.

Phase 1 of the project is scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2019.

A year later, many are still trying to heal from that tragic day, both physically and emotionally.

Most first responders at the scene that day suffer from PTSD, and many still have a hard time talking about the tragedy.

While the community continues the difficult healing process, it still stands steadfast and strong.

