Senior class BBQ fundraiser benefits Sutherland Springs community

SAN ANTONIO - Rather than raise money for its class activities like it’s done every year, the senior class at San Antonio Christian School raised in excess of $4,000 for the grief-stricken community of Sutherland Springs.

“It’s just so great to come out as a class and come together to work toward something other than ourselves,” said Joshua Pink, the senior who organized the Friday event. “The most happy you’ll be is when you’re helping someone other than yourself.”

The 18-year-old was quick to credit his classmates for making it all possible. Pink invited Frank Pomeroy, pastor of First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, to be there to accept the donation.

“I feel that was my reward, getting to meet this man," Pink said.

“Hallelujah! Thank you,” Pomeroy told the student body.

Despite the terrible loss the day of the Sutherland Springs shooting, Pomeroy had a heartfelt message for the nearly 500 students who were at the barbecue fundraiser.

“No matter how bad or how hard it may seem, God’s still in control,” Pomeroy said.

Pink echoed that message.

“Tragedy comes for everyone. But it’s in those times that we find ourselves at our highest point of faith,” Pink said. “I think that’s something people need to know, people need to hear.”

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.