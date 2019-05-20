Driver of SUV loses control after crash, crashes into home

SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters on Sunday pulled an SUV out of a vacant home on the city's East Side.

San Antonio firefighters said two vehicles were involved in a collision at Skeleton and Kevin streets around 8:30 p.m.and that the driver of the SUV lost control and slammed into a house.

According to firefighters, the house was being remodeled at the time of the collision.

Firefighters estimate that the home sustained $25,000 in damage.

One person was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, according to firefighters. Authorities said the driver of the SUV was uninjured.

Both cars were towed away, and boards were temporarily installed on the home.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.