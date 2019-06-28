SWAT incident ends in officer-involved shooting in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - New Braunfels police shot a 29-year-old armed man who had barricaded himself inside a home.

According to a news release, police were called around 11 a.m. to the 200 block of Clemens Avenue for a report of a disturbance with weapons.

When officers arrived, they found the man armed with a handgun who had locked himself inside a bathroom and refused to come out, the news release said.

The NBPD Crisis Negotiations and SWAT teams were called to the scene and negotiated with the man.

Negotiations with the man broke down around 1 p.m., when officers also noticed the smell of smoke coming from the bathroom, police said.

Officers entered the home and encountered the man, who pointed a handgun at officers, the news release said.

Officers opened fire, hitting the man, police said. He was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

No officers were injured.

The Texas Rangers have been called in to investigate.

