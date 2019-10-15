Sweat at scene of bank robbery used to help in identifying suspect, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Sweat helped San Antonio police crack the case of a bank robbery that happened in December 2018 at the Comerica Bank near Blanco Road and Loop 410.

An arrest affidavit states that, during the robbery, Erick Sanchez handed an employee an envelope containing a written demand for cash. The employee gave him the money and Sanchez left the area, the affidavit says.

Investigators said Sanchez was sweating profusely and his sweat dripped onto the counter. Crime scene investigators took a swab for evidence.

Police said they later received a tip that Sanchez was the suspect.

They used that evidence, along with pictures, to confirm Sanchez was their suspect.

