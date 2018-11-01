Symbolic ceremony swears in newest, youngest US citizens

SAN ANTONIO - The setting for a symbolic naturalization ceremony in San Antonio was in full Halloween mode, complete with fake cobwebs and glowing jack-o'-lanterns.

Many of the staff members with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services were decked out in costumes, as were many of the dozen children and their parents. There was even a little boy who insisted on dressing up as his favorite hero for the occasion.

Manuel Angulo, the child's father, said that fittingly enough, his son's favorite hero is Captain America.

Angulo said he’s grateful that his son is now an American citizen.

“This country opened (a) big opportunity for my son,” Angulo said.

Alex Musibay, whose parents were legal residents, said he understands the significance of becoming a citizen, like his father. His mother will become a citizen next year.

“Being a resident is important, but becoming an actual American citizen is, like, even more important. It opens more doors for people,” Musibay said. For instance, it means being able to vote someday.

Not only did they get their certificates of citizenship, the children also went trick-or-treating throughout the USCIS complex, where they came away with loads of Halloween candy.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.