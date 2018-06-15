Symbolic San Antonio history mural to be completed by end of next week

SAN ANTONIO - A symbolic mural is going up in the heart of the city after eight months of research on San Antonio’s history.

The mural is on an exterior wall of the Magic Children’s Theater at Hemisfair Park.

The man behind the mural, Spanish artist Daniel Munoz, said his main goal is to bring together significant parts of San Antonio’s history in honor of the city’s Tricentennial.

“The main goal of the wall is the scale of things. Which building is more important than other? Which human being is more important than other? Which image is more important than other?” Munoz said.

Munoz expects to be finished with the mural by the end of next week.

