TABC agent arrested on suspicion of drunken driving

SAN ANTONIO - An agent with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission was arrested Sunday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Jose Marin, 26, was stopped in the 5600 block of Interstate 10 West around 6:40 p.m., according to jail records. He is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated.

A spokesperson for the TABC said Marin recently graduated from the academy and is still on probationary status with the agency.

According to the spokesman, Marin will either be placed on administrative suspension or administrative duty as authorities investigate.

