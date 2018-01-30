TABC joins petition against popular local watering hole

SAN ANTONIO - Rebar is a popular watering hole on Broadway that's been open for 15 years.

As it always does, the bar applied to the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission for renewal of its license.

Time time, however, the bar got a new answer: no. In TABC’s response, the organization mentions a recent petition from people living in the neighborhood next door.

That petition claims the bar has refused to comply with requests to reduce noise control problems resulting in police calls.

TABC said after an investigation by its Field Operations Division, it decided to join the protest against Rebar’s application. It also lists SAPD in the row labeled “protestants.”

SAPD was called to REBAR 37 times in 1 year.



