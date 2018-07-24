Taco Cabana honors veterans by giving them free tacos

SAN ANTONIO - Taco Cabana is offering a free crispy or soft shredded-chicken or ground beef taco to veterans on Wednesday for National Hire a Veteran Day.

A valid military ID or proof of service must be presented to receive a free taco.

Taco Cabana also has a Military Veterans Program, which supports veteran employment at the restaurant chain.

Veterans seeking employment can apply online through the program, here.

There were a total of 370,000 unemployed veterans in the U.S. in 2017, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Labor.

That number reflects unemployed veterans who served in active duty at any time since September 2001.

Please contact your local Taco Cabana ahead of your visit to see if the restaurant is participating in the promotion.

