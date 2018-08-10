Taco Cabana manager charged with inappropriately touching teen employee

SAN ANTONIO - A general manager at a Taco Cabana is accused of assaulting a teenage employee.

Junior Olvera, 29, came into the restaurant recently with some friends between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. -- he wasn’t working at the time, according to the arrest report -- and offered a 16-year-old female employee some marijuana during her break, the report said.

When the girl went with Olvera, he allegedly touched her chest, even though the teen told him to stop, the victim told officials.

Olvera now faces a charge of indecency with a child.

