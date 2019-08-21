Taco Cabana adds vegan bowl, Beyond Meat tacos to menu

SAN ANTONIO - Taco Cabana has added some meatless and vegan options to its menu.

The Beyond Meat Taco will feature plant-based protein, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes and guacamolito.

The Beyond Meat Bowl is a vegan option with plant-based protein, rice, black beans, lettuce, sweet corn calabacita and guacamolito in a tortilla shell bowl.

The meatless and vegan menu items are already available in Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston. They will be available Sept. 3 in San Antonio.

For meat lovers, the restaurant has added carne asada tacos and bowls back to the menu, available immediately.

