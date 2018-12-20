Taft alum, MMA fighter who appeared in 'Black Panther,' dies at 41

A professional mixed martial arts fighter who graduated from Taft High School in San Antonio and appeared in the blockbuster film “Black Panther” has passed away.

Ronald Glenn “Abongo” Humphrey II died on Dec. 11. He was 41 years old, married and a father of three, according to his online obituary.

According to Northside ISD, Humphrey was a Taft High School alum and later attended Tuskegee University in Alabama.

He then started his professional fighting career in 2009 and competed in various fighting organizations.

Humphrey appeared in the 2018 hit movie “Black Panther” and was credited with being a stunt performer. He was in scenes as part of the Jabari Warrior Tribe.

According to IMDB, Humphrey also had a role in BET’s reality contest and MMA competition TV series titled “Iron Ring.”

A cause of death was not immediately released.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.