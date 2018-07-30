Taking the bus? Check these VIA route changes downtown first!

VIA Metropolitan Transit will implement service adjustments beginning Monday, Aug. 20, 2018 to account for extensive construction in the downtown area, as well as small modifications in other parts of town.

The following routes have been modified to adjust for lane and road closures in the central business district. The routes were first placed on detours in June 2018, and the detours are now official service revisions.

17, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 70, 75, 77, 93, 94, and 100

The downtown lineup location was moved to Travis Park in June 2018 and the affected lineup routes are:

202, 204, 209, 214, 222, 225, 230, 232, 242, 243, 246, 251, 268, 275, 276, 277, 282, 288, 289, and 296

With these changes, the texting service (52020), automated trip planning feature, and next-bus digital signage will resume normal operations.

Additional service changes include route modifications in Leon Valley, in Alamo Heights, and on the far Northeast Side of San Antonio. They are:

11 VIVA culture – Route modified to continue down New Braunfels Avenue past the McNay Art Museum, looping back to Broadway on Castano Avenue instead of circling the McNay.

88 Bandera – Route modified to travel straight down Evers Road between Huebner Road and Bandera Road instead of detouring on Seneca Drive and Poss Road.

640 Valley Forge – Route to continue as route 641 instead of route 14.

642 Nacogdoches – Route to continue as route 640 instead of route 641.

The following routes will have minor schedule adjustments:

2, 4, 5, 7, 9, 10, 14, 20, 28, 30, 32, 34, 36, 42, 43, 44, 46, 48, 51, 62, 64, 66, 67, 68, 76, 79, 82, 89, 90, 96, 97, 520, 550, 551, 640, 641, and 642

New pocket schedules are available at VIAinfo.net. Printed pocket schedules will be available at all VIA information centers and on buses. To see how these service changes may affect your travel, use the online Personal Trip Planner up to 14 days in advance and enter a trip date later than Aug. 20, 2018. For additional information on the service changes, customers may call (210) 362-2020. Customers also may conveniently plan trips, and purchase fares and passes with the new VIA goMobile app. Passengers can simply show their phone screen to the operator when boarding. The free app is available on Apple and Android smartphones. Visit VIAinfo.net/goMobile for more information.

