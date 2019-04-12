Talk to city officials about dockless vehicles at telephone town hall

SAN ANTONIO - A citywide telephone town hall regarding e-scooters and e-bikes is taking place on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Residents can call in and participate, ask questions and share feedback with city officials regarding San Antonio's dockless vehicle pilot program.

Residents who register online for the town hall will receive a phone call when it's time to join the meeting. Register here.

As e-scooters and e-bikes have become increasingly popular, San Antonio is committed to striking a balance between innovative transportation options and providing safe, accessible sidewalks and streets, a spokesperson for the city said in a press release.

San Antonio is also providing residents with the opportunity to take an online survey regarding dockless vehicles. Take the survey here.

Feedback collected through the telephone town hall and survey will help inform changes to the dockless vehicle ordinance.

Information regarding dockless vehicle regulations in San Antonio can be found here.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.