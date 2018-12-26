Wednesday is National Candy Cane Day

There's another day to celebrate right after Christmas. But relax, you probably already have everything you need for this "holiday."

Dec. 26 marks National Candy Cane Day

How did peppermint candy sticks become associated with the birth of Jesus?

It turns out, nobody is quite sure.

In fact, nobody really knows when the first candy cane was even made.

A recipe for a white peppermint stick with colored stripes was published as early as 1844.

Its first known association with Christmas was documented 30 years later in 1874.

Since then, candy canes have been made in a variety of colors, sizes and flavors.

According to Guinness World Records, the record for the largest candy cane stands at 51 feet long.

If you're gearing up to celebrate National Candy Cane Day but are still recovering from indulging over the holidays, don't worry too much.

While candy canes have sugar, they have no fat or cholesterol. So feel free to indulge on the minty goodness Wednesday.

