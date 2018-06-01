Man found with highly explosive, radioactive materials sentenced in federal weapons case

SAN ANTONIO - A Guadalupe County man who was found with radioactive cesium in his possession last year has been sentenced in a federal weapons case related to the raid.

Gary Albro, 46, was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison, plus three years of community supervision upon his release, during a federal court appearance Thursday on a charge of unlawfully transporting firearms.

Albro, who appears to have lost a significant amount of weight while in custody the past 11 months, did not respond to questions from KSAT 12 as he was walked into the courthouse.

He faced both state and federal charges after law enforcement officials raided his home at 1915 Zion Hill Road, several miles southeast of downtown Seguin, last June.

Items seized from Albro's home included firearms, ammunition, vehicles, trailers, books on subjects including torture and prison killing techniques, and 300 pieces of identifying information, such as prescriptions, credit cards and credit applications.

Collectors grade samples of uranium taken from the home were found to not be radioactive, while cesium found inside a lead-lined can was found to be radioactive, prompting authorities to call the San Antonio Police Department Bomb Squad.

Cesium is considered by many scientists to be the most volatile metal on Earth.

It remains unclear how Albro obtained the metal.

He has not been charged with possessing radioactive material, investigators confirmed.

Albro, however, does face felony charges of theft of a nonprofit and fraudulent use of identifying information - 50 items or more.

