Target's annual car seat trade-in program is back

SAN ANTONIO - Target is bringing back the car seat trade-in program, which allows guests to trade in old car seats for a 20 percent coupon toward a new one.

The coupon can be used on a new car seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller or select baby home gear like playards, high chairs, swings, rockers and bouncers.

The trade-in program will kick off April 22 and end May 4.

All Target stores are participating, with the exception of small-format stores. Check to see if your local Target is participating by clicking here.

Since the program launched in April 2016, more than 500,000 car seats have been recycled.

Materials from the old car seats will be recycled by Target’s partner, Waste Management, to create new products, such as grocery carts, plastic buckets and construction materials like steel beams and carpet padding, according to the Target website.

The 20 percent off coupons can be used in-store or online through May 11.

